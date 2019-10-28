All lanes now reopen on Highway 14 near Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Part of westbound U.S. Highway 14 near Fitchburg was closed because of a traffic incident.
The left lane of Highway 14 was closed at County Road MM, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 8 a.m.
