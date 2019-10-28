Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

All lanes now reopen on Highway 14 near Fitchburg

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 07:52 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:36 AM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Part of westbound U.S. Highway 14 near Fitchburg was closed because of a traffic incident.

The left lane of Highway 14 was closed at County Road MM, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration