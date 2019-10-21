Traffic impacted after crash on interstate near Janesville, officials say
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A crash had part of the interstate blocked near Janesville Monday morning, officials said.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-39 southbound, officials said.
The left lane is blocked in both directions at mile marker 171 due to a crash, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
