Traffic impacted after crash on interstate near Janesville, officials say

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 12:23 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:33 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A crash had part of the interstate blocked near Janesville Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on I-39 southbound, officials said.

The left lane is blocked in both directions at mile marker 171 due to a crash, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

