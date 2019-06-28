Cattle trailer with 2 steers overturns into fresh concrete near Columbus

Columbus Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Officials are diverting traffic after a cattle trailer carrying two steers rolled onto its side into a wet patch of concrete, according to officials with the Columbus Fire Department.

The crash happened about 1:51 p.m. Friday on Highway 151 northbound, about two miles south of the city of Columbus. When officers arrived, a pickup truck was facing the wrong way and the cattle trailer was on its side up against a guardrail.

First responders said no one was injured, but the driver and his three passengers were shaken up from the crash. Columbus Fire Department

Columbus Fire Department

The two steers were also unharmed. Crews tied the cattle to a guard rail for about 15 minutes while officials waited for another truck and trailer to pick them up.

Traffic was diverted onto Highway V going toward Highway 73 for about an hour while officials responded to the crash. Officials have now cleared the scene and all lanes have been reopened. Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.