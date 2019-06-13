News

Townline Road to close under interstate in Milton for construction

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:28 PM CDT

MILTON, Wis. - Townline Road under I-39/90 near Milton will be closed from Monday through early July. 

Crews are removing the existing southbound interstate bridge over the roadway for future reconstruction and expansion of the structure. 

Drivers are asked to be alert for crews and equipment in the area and allow extra time during commutes.

Officials said during the closure, emergency access will be provided to police, fire and emergency medical services. 

The work operations and road closure are weather-dependent and subject to change.

