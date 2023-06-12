featured Townhome, vehicles hit by gunfire in Fitchburg Monday, police say Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A townhome and multiple vehicles were hit by bullets late Monday morning, the Fitchburg Police Department said.Multiple people reported hearing gunshots around 11:50 a.m. Monday in the area of the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail. When officers got to the scene, they found a townhome had been hit while the residents were on the patio. Three vehicles -- all unoccupied -- were also hit.No one was injured, police said in a news release. Officers detained a man who they believe was involved in the incident; his name has not been released.On Memorial Day, a shooting in the same area left three men injured. It's not clear whether that shooting, which resulted from a fight, is related to Monday's incident.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fitchburg Gunfire High Ridge Trail Fitchburg Police Department Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Fire displaces residents of single unit of Fitchburg apartment building Gio's Garden Golf Classic raises around $20K for nonprofit organization Texas Roadhouse opens new location on Madison's west side Wisconsin Democrats re-introduce red flag, background check bills aimed at reducing gun violence Wisconsin Department of Health Services funds 14 non-profit dental clinics statewide More News