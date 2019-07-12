Town of Spring Green rescinded recommendation for approval for beagle breeding kennel

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - The Town of Spring Green rescinded their recommendation of approval for a conditional use permit for a kennel that will breed and sell beagles for medical testing.

The board previously gave a recommendation for the kennel, located off of Big Hollow Road, in June.

Two board members called for a special hearing to review the information and ask additional questions after the community addressed concerns.

The main concerns regarded environmental issues.

A full house at the Town Hall in Spring Green tonight for the special meeting about the beagle breeding facility. Board members will review and decide whether or not to provide a recommendation to approve the conditional use permit for the dog kennel. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/LZ7cJByd5S — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 12, 2019

"The only benefit is to the facility owners because they are going to be making profit off of this," Rebekah Klemm, founder of Dane4Dogs, said. "As far as the community members, they get no benefit, only the environmental health benefits and of course the stigma of having such cruelty in their backyards."

The board asked owner Clinton Kane to address the plan for disposing waste. He said the current plan is to dispose of waste by compost, which was not in the original plan.

Kane said he respectfully declined an interview with News 3 Now, but agrees with the town's process.

The recommendation will go to Sauk County, which has the power to approve or deny the permit.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.