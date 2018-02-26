Town of Milton floodwaters leave families stranded

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. - People who live in a neighborhood in the Town of Milton have been unable to drive in and out of their subdivision since the area saw more than 2 inches of rain Tuesday.

The corner of North Serns Road and East Oakview Drive has been covered in standing water for almost a week, forcing residents to park outside of the neighborhood and walk across the Holly family's yard.

"It's been a nightmare," said Judy Holly, who has lived in a house on Oakview Drive for almost 39 years with her husband.

Where this water is, there’s supposed to be a road. Fifteen families or so aren’t able to drive up to their houses outside of Milton because of this flooded road. Tonight on #news3, we’ll have the Holly family’s story. pic.twitter.com/XMZf7wBEbK — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 25, 2018

Her grown children have been driving in from out of town to take her to buy groceries and run other errands.

"I've had people starting to ship medications in to me and I'm bringing them out because the mail can't get through," her son, Daniel Holly, said.

He said the neighborhood is about three miles outside of the city of Milton, making it a rural area that's "easy to forget."

The people who live in the neighborhood have gone several days without mail service, package services and garbage collection, but that isn't even the family's biggest worry.

"One of the biggest things I'm worried about is medical issues," Rachel Holly said. "We've got an elderly population up here in his subdivision and getting rescue crews in is a problem."

Several vehicles have tried to drive through the floodwaters in the neighborhood. One car even got stuck in the water, and emergency responders had to come take the car out.

When the rain first hit the area, Rock County officials urged drivers not to drive through floodwaters or around barricades.

The Holly family and their neighbors want the water removed, but they say so far that hasn't been done yet.

News 3 reached out to Rock County Emergency Management to see if anything is being done about the floodwaters in this neighborhood, but there had been no reply as of Sunday evening.