Town of Brigham clerk retires making history with combined service of 91 years

BARNEVELD, Wis. - There is a town clerk out in Iowa County retiring after 36 years on the job – and that’s not even the most impressive thing about her tenure there.

If you’re not sure where exactly the town of Brigham is, you’re not alone. All you have to do is ask town clerk Audrey Rue – she can tell you everything you need to know about the township that surrounds the village of Barneveld and all its residents. But as she retires, she’s taking all that institutional knowledge with her.

“It’s going to be big shoes to fill,” said Keith Hurlbert, the Brigham-Barneveld fire chief. “She's done a great service to the town of Brigham, to the community as a whole, and she'll be missed.”

“The residents are just so wonderful,” Rue said. “That's what I'll miss the most. The people. You develop friendships with them.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone beating 36 years on the job – but it turns out the previous town clerk has Rue beat. Norman Duesler served for 55 years in Rue’s position before she took office.

"The town of Brigham was born in 1890, and in the first 30 years we had 10 clerks,” Rue said “Since then, we've had two. In 91 years, we've had two clerks.”

Duesler died just months after she took over, so she never had the opportunity to meet him. Elise Jane Murphy, his daughter, says the two still have some things in common.

“He was described as a community leader, and Audrey is too,” Murphy said. “He would’ve been so proud of her.”



