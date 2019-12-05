Town of Beloit school bus runs over bike, student biker uninjured, school says

Mario Tama/Getty Images

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A Beloit Turner School District bus ran over a student's bike Thursday morning, but the student biker was uninjured, the district said.

According to an email sent to the district's families, a student was biking to Turner High School on Inman Parkway toward the high school and middle school complex.

The release said a bus was driving south on South Bartells Drive and stopped at a stop sign with the biker.

Officials said student biker thought they had the right of way, while the bus driver believed the same and continued driving without seeing the student.

The email said the student thought they might be hit by the bus, so they pushed their bike into the intersection, but the bike was run over by the bus' front right tire.

The school said the student was not injured and no citations were issued.

The district's email also said the school is working with Town of Beloit to install sidewalks on the south side of Inman Parkway.

