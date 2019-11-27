Town of Beloit police warn of heavy fog near Alliant Energy Power Plant

Town of Beloit Police Department

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The Town of Beloit Police Department is warning drivers about heavy fog near the Alliant Energy Power Plant on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, rainy conditions and cold temperatures have caused steam from the plant to form heavy fog on South Walters Road between Townline Road and South Duggan Road.

The release said visibility is "essentially zero" at times.

Authorities said they are working with power plant employees to install temporary amber warning lights. They are also trying to position vehicles with warning lights to warn drivers and residents.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area if possible, and to drive slowly and carefully if they are unable to avoid the area.

