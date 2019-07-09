Town of Beloit home declared unfit to live in, neighbors say it's been years in the making

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - Neighbors in on West Spring Creek road in the Town of Beloit said they're relieved at the news a home on their street has been declared unfit to live in.

Jerry Dalton said his across the street neighbor has created issues since moving in several years ago.

Music, trash, animals and vulgar language- just a few of the reasons police in the Town of Beloit have visited this home 36 times in the last year.



Tonight on #News3Now at 10, learn how police are now going one step further... and why neighbors say they couldn’t be happier. pic.twitter.com/LZ2M63UvjK — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) July 8, 2019

"Dogs bark constantly," he said. "(The homeowner) brings home truckloads of stuff and dumps it in the front yard."

According to a search warrant affidavit, Town of Beloit police have responded to calls to the home at least 36 times since last July.

"Myself or just about every officer here had been out there at some point in time over the last couple years," said Lt. Bryan Hasse.

Hasse said the amount of calls to the home could make it difficult for the small department to focus on anything else, at times.

"If we’re always going to the same house time and time again for complaints that we can't substantiate, that does wear on the officer’s time."

Dalton said it was a relief for neighbors to see the home searched several weeks ago, leading police, the health department, the humane society and other code enforcement agencies to declare it unfit for humans or animals.

The home's owner declined to talk to News 3 Now, but said she was complying with police and moving out of the home. Dalton said he's hopeful the next homeowner will keep the property in better shape.

"I would love to see someone that took pride in the house," he said.

