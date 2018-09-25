Town leader from Sandy Hook community sends note of support to Middleton

Courtesy Middleton PD

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Days after first responders in Dane County stopped a man who was shooting coworkers at a Middelton software company, a letter of sympathy and support arrived from another community affected by a mass shooting.

The Middleton Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that it received a care package from the Newtown, Connecticut, Police Department among other notes, comments and cards of thanks since the shooting at WTS Paradigm on Sept. 19.

Anthony Tong, 43, opened fire at WTS Paradigm, wounding four of his co-workers. Tong exchanged gunfire with Middleton police and Dane County deputies and was killed. One of the shooting victims is still in the hospital recovering from gunshot injuries.

In December 2012, Newton police responded to a shooting incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a 20-year-old man shot and killed 20 children and six adults.

"Please know you + your community are in our thoughts + prayers," Newtown Emergency Communications Center Director Maureen Will wrote to Middleton dispatch. "You all did a fantastic job under such stressful conditions + made this communications family proud!"

Middleton police said officers and staff have received comments, handshakes, emails, cards and more since the workplace shooting.

"Our hearts are warmed & our spirits lifted by the outpouring of support from neighbors near & far," Middleton police wrote. "The generosity & thoughtfulness is sincerely appreciated."