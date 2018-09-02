Tours show off $322M Iowa-Illinois bridge construction
BETTENDORF, Iowa - Iowa Department of Transportation officials are giving tours of the $322 million bridge being built to connect Bettendorf to Moline, Illinois.
Danielle Alvarez is project manager of the new Interstate 74 bridge. Alvarez tells the Quad-City Times that she recently led a tour aboard a ferryboat on the Mississippi River for residents interested in the bridge construction. Alvarez covered the planning, design and ongoing buildout of the bridge featuring two four-lane spans.
The bridge is a primary piece of the $1.2 billion Interstate 74 corridor project.
Residents reserved their seats on the tour months in advance. The tour organized by River Action Inc. has become a popular attraction. River Action Program Manager Laura Morris said the group added four additional outings in September, which sold out in about a week.
Local And Regional News
- Residents stressed as historic Dane County flooding moves into third week
- City of Madison announces new street closures
- One lane closed on I-94 for sandbag placement
- Atwood Barbershop offers free haircuts, school supplies for fresh start to school year
- Teen struck by vehicle on Highway 13
- Stay prepared for more flash flooding, Madison officials say