GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love ended his preseason on the right note Saturday as the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 at Lambeau Field.
The Packers kept the ball on the ground the ground to start the game, with running back AJ Dillon regaining yards that were lost on two early false starts. Love was able to use his legs as well to pick up a pair of first downs.
However, Love struggled to find his receivers and the first drive stalled. Anders Carlson punched in a 43-yard field goal to open the scoring for Green Bay.
Neither offense was able to find much success during the opening frame with both teams trading punts. The Packers' defense stood firm on Seattle's second drive and held the Seahawks to a three-and-out.
It was on Green Bay's third drive where Jordan Love found his footing. He completed short passes to tight end Luke Musgrave and wide receivers Jayden Reed and Malik Heath. Then he nearly completed a huge pass to Christian Watson but good play by the Seattle secondary prevented that.
After the long incompletion, the Packers shifted to the run game to begin the second quarter with Dillon and Love carrying the ball for a combined 9 yards. Love then completed four consecutive short passes, including a tight 6-yard throw to Watson for the game's first touchdown.
Green Bay's defense had one of its strongest plays of the preseason on the ensuing drive. After weathering a pass interference penalty, the Packers made a stand on 3rd and 1 to stop the inside handoff and force a punt. Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine had two stops during the drive.
Love's touchdown pass proved to be his last act of the day, as backup Sean Clifford came in. He was able to drive the Packers to the Seattle 40-yard line on his first drive but running back Emanuel Wilson couldn't get enough on the ground on fourth down and the ball turned over.
The Seahawks got on the board on the ensuing drive after former University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock found Jake Bobo for an 18-yard completion. The Packers then answered with a 57-yard field goal from Carlson to wrap up the half with the score at 12-7.
The third quarter saw both teams trade three-and-outs. The Packers looked to be in line to score again as the quarter wound down, with Wilson running into Seattle territory. Alex McGough took over for Clifford at the beginning of the fourth and kept the drive going into the red zone, but things stalled after Wilson was unable to convert on a 4th and 2 from the Seattle 12-yard line.
The Seahawks took advantage of Green Bay's squandered chance, as Lock completed two huge passes to Easop Winston Jr., one for 30 yards and the other for 33. A short goal line run found paydirt and Seattle took their first lead of the day. A Lock pass to SaRodorick Thompson Jr. converted the two-point try and brought the score to 15-12.
McGough responded with a deep bomb of his own, finding Jadakis Bonds for 52 yards to get into the red zone. Another 8-yard pass took the Packers to the 1-yard line and running back Nate McCrary did the rest. Carlson converted his PAT to bring the score to 19-15.
Seattle had just under two-minutes to work with, and only a touchdown would do. Rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers took over for Lock and led Seattle into Green Bay territory.
Ahlers converted two clutch third down plays to get Seattle into the redzone but a pass to the endzone on his next third down play was intercepted by Benny Sapp III to seal the win for the Packers.
Despite only completing four passes, McGough led all Packers quarterbacks in passing yards with 69. Love was the only Packers quarterback to throw a touchdown pass.
Wilson was Green Bay's lead rusher with 49 yards on 17 carries. Love also added 21 yards on the ground. Bonds tallied the most receiving yards for Green Bay with 60, while Heath led in catches with 4 for 35 yards.
On the defensive side, Jimmy Phillips Jr. led the team with 7 tackles. Three Packers recorded a tackle for loss. The Packers won the turnover battle, with Sapp's game-sealing interception being the only turnover on the day for either squad.
The win caps off the Packers' first preseason without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in nearly 20 years. Green Bay will open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Bears in Chicago.
