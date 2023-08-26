Seahawks Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

 Kiichiro Sato

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love ended his preseason on the right note Saturday as the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 at Lambeau Field.

The Packers kept the ball on the ground the ground to start the game, with running back AJ Dillon regaining yards that were lost on two early false starts. Love was able to use his legs as well to pick up a pair of first downs.