Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday

MADISON, Wis. - Severe weather has put several counties throughout Wisconsin on alert.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Dane County and several surrounding counties in southern and central Wisconsin.

The counties near the News 3 viewing area under this tornado watch are: Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington and Waushara.