Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday
MADISON, Wis. - Severe weather has put several counties throughout Wisconsin on alert.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Dane County and several surrounding counties in southern and central Wisconsin.
The counties near the News 3 viewing area under this tornado watch are: Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington and Waushara.
Local And Regional News
- Police: Convicted sex offender arrested after being nude in parking lot
- Police investigating sexual assault of child near State Street
- 2nd person dies as a result of Oneida home explosion
- Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday
- First-responders rescue man in Janesville after kayak tips over
- Lego Convention makes its way through Madison