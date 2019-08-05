Topher Grace visits Wisconsin State Fair

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Actor Topher Grace visited the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Monday.

Grace, known for his role as Eric Forman on "That '70s Show," posted about the visit on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair is August 11.

