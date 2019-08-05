BREAKING NEWS

Topher Grace visits Wisconsin State Fair

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 05:25 PM CDT

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Actor Topher Grace visited the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Monday.

Grace, known for his role as Eric Forman on "That '70s Show," posted about the visit on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair is August 11. 

 

