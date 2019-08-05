Topher Grace visits Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Actor Topher Grace visited the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Monday.
Grace, known for his role as Eric Forman on "That '70s Show," posted about the visit on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair is August 11.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- How to afford child care in the Madison area
- 'It's going to cost someone's life': Couple begs for solution after car crashes into home - again
- Green Lake man dies in fatal tractor accident
- ‘Lives are being lost for no reason': Wisconsin movement addresses hate
- Data: Lobbyists spent nearly $18M in Wisconsin budget season
- Wisconsin man charged in death of missing Missouri woman