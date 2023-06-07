Wearing a helmet, Damar Hamlin participates in full Buffalo Bills practice

(CNN) — Wearing a helmet and seemingly in good spirits, Damar Hamlin participated in full practice with the Buffalo Bills for the first time since his cardiac arrest in January.

Hamlin was seen waving to the cameras, making the heart symbol gesture with which he has become synonymous during his recovery process and displaying the number three – his number with the Bills – with his fingers as he and his teammates went through warm ups.

