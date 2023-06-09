MADISON, Wis. -- Seven Badger coaches had their contracts extended Friday afternoon following a UW Athletic Board meeting, UW Athletics announced.
Men's tennis coach Danny Westerman received a five-year extension through May 31, 2028. Westerman just completed his eighth season at the helm for the Badgers, finishing sixth in the Big Ten.
Women's tennis coach Kelcy McKenna was given a three-year extension through May 31, 2026. McKenna is entering her eighth year with Wisconsin and is looking to build off of a successful 2022-23 season that saw the Badger win their first NCAA Tournament match since 2002.
Men's golf coach Mike Wilson was extended by five years through May 31, 2028. Wilson took over as the Badger's head coach in 2021 after guiding the University of Alabama-Birmingham to a National Championship appearance. The Badgers finished third in this year's Big Ten Championships and 12th in the NCAA Regional tournament.
Women's golf coach Todd Oehrlein also received a five-year extension through May 31, 2028. Oehrlein has led the Badgers since 2003, qualifying for an NCAA regional tournament six times. The Badgers finished fifth at this year's Big Ten Championships.
Longtime men's rowing coach Chris Clark was given a three-year extension through May 31, 2026. Clark led the Badgers to five Ten Eyck Trophies from 1997 to 2002, and most recently led the team to a 15th place finish at this year's IRA National championships.
Cross country and track and field director Mick Byrne was given a five-year extension though May 31, 2028. Byrne has led men's long distance runners since 2008 and both the men's and women's teams since 2013. He has coached six Olympians, 11 individual NCAA champions, five top-four teams and a national champion team.
Softball coach Yvette Healy was given a five-year extension through May 31, 2028. Healy just wrapped up her 13th season with the Badgers, finishing 27-20. The Badgers reached the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons from 2016-2019 and made an NCAA Regional Final last season.
