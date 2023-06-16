Theo Denlinger: the baseball playing blacksmith Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baseball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CUBA CITY, Wis. -- There aren't that many people who are a professional baseball player and a blacksmith, but Theo Denlinger is both.The Cuba City native is a Triple-A pitcher for the Worcester Red Sox and is his spare time is a blacksmith.Andrew Bandstra introduces us to the fastball throwing, steel sharpening baseball blacksmith.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Zach Hanley has been the Sports Director at WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com since April 2020. He can be contacted at zhanley@wisctv.com. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News UWPD: Woman who pointed gun at other driver during road rage incident arrested Fitchburg named one of best US cities for multigenerational families LGBTQ+ Milwaukee supervisor says man called him a gay slur, then punched him in the face at a mall Attorney for Verona school security director disputes abuse claim, calls for community support I-90 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down westbound lane, scorches greenery along interstate More News