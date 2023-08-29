T.J. Bollers: Wisconsin's DJ TJ Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TJ Bollers djs in his free time Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- T.J. Bollers has always felt the beat."I started DJing probably around when I was in middle school", Bollers said. "My family had this game, it was called DJ Hero". And when he came to Madison, T.J. became DJ TJ. Whenever Wisconsin's outside linebacker has free time, he'll drop the beat and share his love of music with the rest of his teammates. "I have a lot of fun doing this. I can just sit down for hours and do this stuff".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News 'A moving museum': Last operational World War II Landing Ship Tank 325 arrives in La Crosse Election deniers rail in Wisconsin as state Senate moves toward firing top election official Some cell phone users experience issues calling 911 in Rock County Writer and actor strikes force Madison area moviegoers to adjust Crossing guards remind drivers to take it slow as kids go back to school More News