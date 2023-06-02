LA CROSSE, Wis. -- The best high school track and field athletes from across Wisconsin entered La Crosse Friday with one goal in mind: run, jump and throw to the top of the podium.
Friday marked the first day of the state track and field meet.
In Division 2, Lakeside Lutheran's Ben Buxa entered the day as the top seed in shotput, and that's where he finished after throwing for 54 feet, 3 inches.
"I'm so excited. All this hard work I've put in and now it's finally paid off," he said.
In the discus, Jefferson's Ayianna Johnson defended her crown in record-breaking fashion. The Minnesota Gopher basketball commit uncorked a throw of 154 feet, 2 inches to set a new state record and cap off her senior year as a champion.
"Just knowing I worked so hard to get here and I've been chasing this record for all of high school and it got cut a little bit short during COVID, but I finally got it," she said.
Turner's Rachel Cleaver went back-to-back in the wheelchair 800 and followed up that title by winning the shotput.
Westfield's Tommy Huff just missed clearing 6 foot, 9 inches in the high jump, but the Pioneer senior would take home the title and tie a school record in the process.
In Division 3, Fennimore's Isaac Henkel anchored the Golden Eagles to a first place finish in the 4x800 and set a new school record of 8:06:93.
"Coming down the home stretch, it was just surreal," he said. "I couldn't really see it to be honest; I was just so happy when I crossed the finish line and could get the job done."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.