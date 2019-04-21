Some forced to evacuate after flooding reaches historic levels near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. - Flooding in Portage has forced residents to evacuate, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

Michael Hillstrom, of the DNR, said that, while rain has been sparse over the last week, snowmelt from northern Wisconsin has caused the issue.

"This incident is really about a lot of snowmelt in a short amount of time, from the northern part of the state that’s all just working its way down the river. You add in a few rainstorms and you have yourself a recipe for flooding like this," Hillstrom said.

While some people were forced to evacuate along Levee Road, others, including Patricia Hinickle, are toughing it out. She said the county's emergency managers have done a great job keeping people safe, by adding in extra barriers to keep water away from homes.

"They're on top of it. I'm proud of them," Hinickle said.

Hillstrom saidthe water is relatively contained compared to years past, but that doesn't mean things can't get worse.

"Things can change from minute to minute," he said.

As of now, the National Weather Service predicts the river will crest late tomorrow night at a height of 20.1 feet. Hillstrom said the water should begin to go down after that and return to normal levels by the middle of next week.

