MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers men's hockey team will kick off a new era in October as new head coach Mike Hastings makes his debut and you can watch it all in person.
Single-game tickets went on sale Tuesday morning, including for the Oct. 7 season opener at the Kohl Center against Augustana. There were still plenty of seats available as of Tuesday afternoon with prices as low as $18 before fees.
Wisconsin is looking to bounce back from a 13-23 season that saw them lose six consecutive games from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10. Then-head coach Tony Granato was fired in March after seven seasons in charge.
Top goal scorer Mathieu De St. Phalle is back for the new year along with top assist-getter Cruz Lucius. Mike Vorlicky, who ranked third on the team in blocks last year, is back as a graduate student.
Single-game tickets for Badgers women's hockey go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The team begins the season on the road at Lindenwood, but returns home on Oct. 5 to raise their National Championship banner against Boston College.
Mark Johnson's squad will work to defend their title after upsetting Ohio State is last season's National Championship game.
Wisconsin was ranked No. 1 in Monday's WCHA preseason poll, with sophomore Caroline "K.K." Harvey being named the WCHA preseason player of the year.
Senior Casey O'Brien and sophomore Kirsten Simms joined Harvey on the preseason All-WCHA team. Simms scored the goal that won Wisconsin the National Championship last season.
The Badgers are returning even more top talent from last season including Britta Curl and Vivian Jungels. Redshirt junior Lacey Eden, who was tied on the team for third in points last season, also returns.
New for fans of both the men's and women's hockey teams this year will be alcohol sales. UW Athletics announced in August that beer, wine, and some other pre-packaged alcoholic beverages -- like hard seltzers -- will be sold in general seating areas during hockey games at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena.
