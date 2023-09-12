Wisconsin Badgers hockey

MADISON, Wis. -- The Badgers men's hockey team will kick off a new era in October as new head coach Mike Hastings makes his debut and you can watch it all in person.

Single-game tickets went on sale Tuesday morning, including for the Oct. 7 season opener at the Kohl Center against Augustana. There were still plenty of seats available as of Tuesday afternoon with prices as low as $18 before fees.