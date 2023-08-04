Marcedes Lewis 18th Season Football

FILE - Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) watches from the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Veteran NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis wants to go out on top. The 39-year-old Lewis is a free agent and is anxiously awaiting a chance to play an 18th season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

 Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A longtime member of the Packers' offense is reportedly heading to the team's arch-rival.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to a report Friday from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Bears have not yet confirmed the move.