Veteran NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis wants to go out on top. The 39-year-old Lewis is a free agent and is anxiously awaiting a chance to play an 18th season.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A longtime member of the Packers' offense is reportedly heading to the team's arch-rival.
Tight end Marcedes Lewis is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to a report Friday from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Bears have not yet confirmed the move.
This will be Lewis' 18th NFL season — breaking a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most ever played by a tight end.
Lewis was drafted in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006 and spent 12 seasons with the Florida squad. He signed with the Packers ahead of the 2018 season, where he has stayed ever since.
In five years with the Packers, Lewis appeared in 81 games, starting 64. He recorded 57 catches for 582 yards and six touchdowns. A safe set of hands, Lewis only fumbled the ball once in his time with Green Bay.
The Packers will now have to rely on younger talent to fill the hole at tight end left by Lewis. Former Cincinnati Bearcat Josiah Deguara was drafted in 2020, and has appeared in 35 games recording 39 catches for 371 yards. Green Bay also drafted a pair of tight ends in April, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.
