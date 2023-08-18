GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers added a new member to the front office staff Friday who helped grow a team in America's top soccer league.
Maureen Smith was named Chief Financial Officer, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy announced. Smith was previously the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MLS club Minnesota United FC.
"We’re excited to welcome Maureen to the Packers," Murphy said. "Her impressive financial expertise, in a variety of industries, will be excellent assets to our organization."
Smith joined MNUFC as a controller in 2016 ahead of the club's first season in MLS. Before then, a club of the same name had been playing in the now-defunct North American Soccer League.
She was promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance in 2017 then to Executive VP and COO in 2018. She oversaw the construction of a Allianz Field, a $250 million soccer-specific stadium that MNUFC moved into in 2019.
Minnesota United were MLS bottom feeders during their first two seasons, but have since qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in every season since 2019. The 2019 campaign is still the club's best. They finished fourth in the Western Conference and were runners-up in the U.S. Open Cup.
Before her time in Minnesota, Smith worked as a CPA. She was UnitedHealth Group's Director of Operations from 2011 to 2016. She will assume her duties with the Packers next month.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.