Madison
July 28, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Digital Producer
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers did not give veteran linebacker Jonathan Garvin a birthday present this year. They did quite the opposite, actually.
The Florida native was cut from the team on the same day he turned 24. The Packers drafted Garvin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL out of Miami.
Garvin appeared in 38 games over three seasons with the Packers, making one start in 2021. The 2021 season proved to be his best, with the outside linebacker recording 19 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Last season, Garvin appeared in 14 games registering eight tackle assists and two pass deflections, a career high.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.