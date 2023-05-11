Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers fans now know when and where they'll be able to watch the Green and Gold this season.

The team's regular season journey is bookended by match-ups against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love and crew's regular season opener is set for Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, while the last game of the regular season will be held at Lambeau Field.

Tags