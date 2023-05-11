GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers fans now know when and where they'll be able to watch the Green and Gold this season.
The team's regular season journey is bookended by match-ups against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love and crew's regular season opener is set for Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, while the last game of the regular season will be held at Lambeau Field.
The Packers' first home game of the regular season is scheduled for Sept. 24 against the New Orleans Saints.
Dates and times for preseason games have not yet been set, but the Packers will face the Cincinnati Bengals during the first week before heading home to take on the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
The full 2023 schedule is as follows:
Week 1: At Chicago Bears;
Sunday, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m.
FOX
Week 2: At Atlanta Falcons;
Sunday, Sept. 17, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 3: New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Sept. 24, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 4: Detroit Lions
Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m.
Prime Video
Week 5: At Las Vegas Raiders
Monday, Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m.
ESPN
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: At Denver Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m.
CBS
Week 8: Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Oct. 29, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 9: Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Nov. 5, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 10: At Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, Nov. 12, 12 p.m.
CBS
Week 11: Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 12: At Detroit Lions
Thursday, Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m.
FOX
Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m.
NBC
Week 14: At New York Giants
Monday, Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m.
ABC
Week 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Dec. 17, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 16: At Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Dec. 24, 12 p.m.
FOX
Week 17: At Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m.
NBC
Week 18: Chicago Bears
TBD
