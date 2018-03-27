Officials ID men killed in Windsor rollover crash
WINDSOR, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the two men who were found dead at the site of a single-car rollover wreck in the village of Windsor Monday morning.
The driver of the Lexus was identified as Sean P. McCarthy, 29, of Arlington, and the passenger was identified as Daniel R. Baker, 27, of Poynette.
McCarthy and Baker were pronounced dead at the scene on County Road V at Snowy Owl Court.
The medical examiner said McCarthy and Baker died from injuries related to the crash.
The Dane County Sheriff's office said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
