OSHKOSH, Wis. -- An NBA veteran and former Bucks player is returning to Wisconsin to lead the team's NBA G League affiliate.
Beno Udrih will be the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd for the upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday. He becomes the fourth head coach in team history.
"Beno brings a wealth of basketball knowledge from his playing career in the NBA and internationally as well as coaching experience at the NBA and NBA G League levels," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. "Beno’s collaborative approach and passion for teaching the nuances of the game will make him a great fit for this position."
Udrih played professionally for 21 years both overseas and in the NBA. He was drafted by the Spurs in 2004 and was part of two championship-winning teams in San Antonio.
Udrih also spent time with the Kings, Bucks, Magic, Knicks, Grizzlies, Heat and Pistons. He spent one final season with Lithuanian side Žalgiris Kaunas in 2017 before retiring.
"It feels great to be back in Wisconsin," Udrih said. "I’m excited to get to work and do my best to help develop our players both on and off the court."
The Slovenian point guard began his coaching career in the G League during the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Westchester Knicks. He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Pelicans, and was a scout last season for the Hawks.
Udrih joins a Herd team that was last season named G League Franchise of the Year. He replaces Chaisson Allen, who was named head coach of the Herd before the 2021-22 season.
