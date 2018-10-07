Milwaukee Brewers move on to National League Championship Series
DENVER, Co. - After sweeping the Colorado Rockies, the Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the National League Championship Series.
The Brewers beat the Rockies 6-0 Sunday.
Despite a game time temperature of 46 degrees and some rain at Coors Field in Denver, the Brewers' bats were hot with 12 hits.
The team got off to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning when Travis Shaw drove in Christian Yelich.
After 6 hitless at-bats in the series, Jesus Aguilar showed up Sunday ready to hit. On Saturday, Brewers' manager Craig Counsell predicted Aguilar would hit a home run during Sunday's game. He homered in the top of 4th inning.
In the top of the 6th inning, the Brewers broke the game open, adding two runs. Mike Moustakas scored on a balk while Erik Kratz scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the 9th inning, Orlando Arica and Keon Broxton hit back to back home runs.
Starter Wade Miley pitched over four scoreless innings, giving up only three hits. Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria and Corbin Burnes were lights-out against the Rockies' lineup.
This is the first time the Brewers have made it to the NLCS since 2011 when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. They eventually lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.
The Brewers will have to wait until Friday to start the NLCS when they will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves.
