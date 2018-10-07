Milwaukee Brewers move on to National League Championship Series

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jesus Aguilar greets Mike Moustakas after hitting a home run at Coors Field during game three of the NLCS.

DENVER, Co. - After sweeping the Colorado Rockies, the Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers beat the Rockies 6-0 Sunday.

It’s time to take this show on the road. #OurCrewOurOctober Posted by Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, October 7, 2018

Despite a game time temperature of 46 degrees and some rain at Coors Field in Denver, the Brewers' bats were hot with 12 hits.

The team got off to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning when Travis Shaw drove in Christian Yelich.

After 6 hitless at-bats in the series, Jesus Aguilar showed up Sunday ready to hit. On Saturday, Brewers' manager Craig Counsell predicted Aguilar would hit a home run during Sunday's game. He homered in the top of 4th inning.

Couns believes in Jesús.... so much so that he called his homer yesterday. There were no men on base, but we'll take it. 🔊 #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/4jfDtRUs9D — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 7, 2018

In the top of the 6th inning, the Brewers broke the game open, adding two runs. Mike Moustakas scored on a balk while Erik Kratz scored on a wild pitch.

.@ErikKratz31 makes it home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 Crew. #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/OvKFKRl0It — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 7, 2018

In the top of the 9th inning, Orlando Arica and Keon Broxton hit back to back home runs.

Starter Wade Miley pitched over four scoreless innings, giving up only three hits. Corey Knebel, Joakim Soria and Corbin Burnes were lights-out against the Rockies' lineup.

This is the first time the Brewers have made it to the NLCS since 2011 when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. They eventually lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

The Brewers will have to wait until Friday to start the NLCS when they will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves.