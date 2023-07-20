Madison salon downsizing due to rising cost of rent Jaylon Banks Jaylon Banks Author email Jul 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A rent increase is leading a Madison salon to downsize. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- For five years, Angela Schultz has called 1423 South Park Street the home of her Rockabetty's Salon.Now, that's about to change.The continuing trend of housing and building prices is impacting the local Madison business like many others.The rent on the building that houses Rockabetty's increased by $700 at the start of this year, Schultz told News 3 Now."I haven't been able to find people to rent my stations. We just can't continue with rising costs," she said.Madison continues to be a difficult place to rent, ranking near the top of the nation in year-over-year rent increases.Although Schultz is closing the door on this chapter, its not completely sad."It's definitely very bittersweet... Everybody thinks it's very sad, but I'm actually really excited for the next," she said.Schultz will be moving into an in-home studio, hopefully for the long haul.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Downsizing Rent Rockabetty Madison Jaylon Banks Author email Follow Jaylon Banks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Medical examiner identifies man who died after motorcycle crash on Beltline Owner of westside tattoo shop intentionally set fire to business, investigators say Decomposed body found in Rock County is missing South Beloit woman; Janesville man arrested Semi-truck, dump truck roll over in Sauk County crash, killing 84-year-old man The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion Latest News Investigators unable to determine ignition source in Gammon Road condo explosion Police arrest man accused of stealing from Madison construction site, leading officers on pursuit Anti-choking device bill gets Assembly hearing Madison salon downsizing due to rising cost of rent Whitewater police investigating attempted child abduction More News