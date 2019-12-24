Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Homicide suspect, alleged accomplice officially charged Homicide suspect, alleged accomplice officially charged

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison man accused of shooting and killing another man in the city's third homicide of the year officially faces 10 felony charges.

Marcus Hamilton Jr., 20, is being held on a $250,000 cash bail. That bail was originally set at $1 million, but the first-degree intentional homicide charge Hamilton tentatively faced was reduced to a first degree reckless homicide charge. He faces an additional four counts of attempted armed robbery, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one charge for felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, Hamilton was meeting with a group of teenagers from Dodgeville, including 18-year-old Gunnar Holum. Holum reportedly drove them to the 1000 block of Spruce Street just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The group reportedly was there to purchase four grams of marijuana from Hamilton.

Court documents state when Hamilton arrived, he got into the backseat of the car and pulled a handgun out of his backpack. Multiple people in the car told police Hamilton said, "give me everything you have" multiple times. One of the teenagers in the car said he was pistol-whipped in the face after telling Hamilton they wouldn't comply with his demands.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the rear passenger doors was still slightly ajar, and Hamilton was pushed out of the vehicle while Holum quickly drove away. The car's occupants reported hearing gun shots as they were speeding off. Then, they say Holum said he had been shot in a weak voice. They then saw his body become limp behind the wheel.

Those involved told police they were able to pull the car over to the side of the road and put it in park. They dragged Holum out of the car and attempted chest compressions. The criminal complaint stats Holum was pronounced dead at UW Hospital half an hour after police were called.

The criminal complaint says police determined Hamilton had fired two shots at the car, one hitting Holum.

Brandon Hernandez, 18, was also arrested and charged with harboring or aiding a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez admitted to driving Hamilton to Spruce Street and hearing the gunfire. He allegedly drove Hamilton to a house to change clothes before dropping him off in the Darbo neighborhood.

Hernandez is scheduled for a bail/bond hearing Thursday.

Hamilton is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing January 2.

