GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The status of four impactful Packers is up in the air for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Christian Watson were all listed as questionable Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur announced.
Bakhtiari and Jones both did not practice at all during the week. Bakhtiari continues to deal with a lingering knee injury. It's the second week in a row that the veteran hasn't participated in practice, however he did appear in last week's season opener in Chicago.
"It's just kind of the nature of the beast," LaFleur said. "He'll probably be questionable all year."
Jones left last week's game with a hamstring injury but still managed to record 41 rushing yards on nine carries, a rushing touchdown, 86 receiving yards on two catches and a receiving touchdown.
Should Jones miss Sunday's game, the Packers will have to rely on AJ Dillon to pick up yards on the ground. Dillon tallied just 19 rushing yards on 13 carries last week and had two catches for 17 receiving yards.
Watson was limited in practice on Friday as he deals with his own hamstring injury. Watson missed last week's game but fellow 2022 NFL Draft pick Romeo Doubs stepped up in his absence with four catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns.
Walker left last week's game after suffering a concussion while returning an interception for a touchdown. He also tallied four total tackles in the win. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday and LaFleur said the 2022 first-rounder has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.
The Packers travel to Atlanta on Sunday, looking to start the season at 2-0 for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon CT.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.