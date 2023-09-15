Christian Watson Packers Camp Football

Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson catches a pass during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The status of four impactful Packers is up in the air for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Christian Watson were all listed as questionable Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur announced.