MADISON, Wis. -- Forward Madison will continue a fun tradition this summer, hosting a club from outside the U.S. for a friendly match.
Mexican side Atlante FC will visit Breese Stevens Field on July 20 for a match that will feature a mariachi band and food and drink specials. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
"We are excited to face a historic Mexican side who will provide a great test for our squad," FMFC COO and owner Conor Caloia said. "We look forward to a lively atmosphere inside of Breese Stevens Field on July 20th."
Founded in Mexico City in 1916, Atlante are three-time Copa Mexico champions and two-time CONCACAF Champions' Cup winners. The club advanced to the semifinals of the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup before falling to Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona. Atlante was relegated to the second tier of Mexican soccer in 2014 and have not returned to Liga MX.
Atlante is one of many Mexican teams to visit Breese Stevens Field since Forward Madison was founded in 2019. Pumas Tabasco came to town last year, and Leones Negros and Atletico Morelia have also visited.
Forward Madison has also hosted German clubs including SC Paderborn 07 and FC Augsburg for friendly matches,
The Flamingos have yet to lose a match in USL League One play so far this season but have only recorded one win. FMFC sit in ninth place with 7 points, 2 points outside of playoff position.
