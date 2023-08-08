MADISON, Wis. -- Forward Madison FC is adding some extra talent up front as the team looks to return to the USL League One playoffs.
Forward Pierre da Silva, 25, joined FMFC for the rest of the 2023 season, the club announced Tuesday.
Madison, please welcome Pierre da Silva to the squad! 🦩🦁 Orlando City Youth Academy🔝 Former USL Top "20 Under 20" Player ⚽ Seasoned USL Championship Attacker📰: https://t.co/QE9mROdvC6#fmfc #playersigning pic.twitter.com/CO82fat23I— Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) August 8, 2023
"Pierre is a great player that we think will fit well into the Forward Madison system," head coach Matt Glaeser said. "He’s eager to make an impact here in Madison."
Da Silva was part of MLS club Orlando City's youth program and made 48 appearances for the team's USL affiliate, Orlando City B. In 2017, he was named No. 1 on the USL's “20 Under 20” list.
In 2018 da Silva was loaned to Saint Louis FC and in 2019 he spent time with Brazilian club Athletica Paranaense in the country's top tier. Paranaense would win the Copa do Brasil that season, though da Silva never made an appearance with the club.
From 2019 to 2020 he played for USL Championship club Memphis 901, a club partially owned by U.S. Men's National Team legend Tim Howard. From 2021 to 2022 he played for Miami FC in the USL Championship, making 38 appearances and scoring four goals.
Da Silva also had a successful youth career on the international level, making 26 appearances and scoring three goals for the U.S. U-17 team. That includes an appearance in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup against Nigeria.
Da Silva is eligible for Forward Madison's remaining USL League One matches, including Wednesday's showdown with last place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. The Mingos and Red Wolves will square off at Breese Stevens Field as FMFC looks to cement their place in the playoff picture.
The Mingos sit in 5th place with 33 points, seven points above the line for playoff qualification and only four points behind league leaders North Carolina FC.
Forward Madison is trying to return to the USL League One playoffs for the first time since their debut season in 2019. The road is anything but clear though, as Chattanooga won the last matchup between the two squads, 2-0, on June 7 in Tennessee.
