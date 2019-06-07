Former Gov. Walker pushes for border wall in tweet from Israel

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says a security wall in Israel is proof the United States needs one.

Walker posted pictures on twitter Friday morning of the Israeli West Barrier wall in Israel's west bank.

According to The New York Times, construction on that wall started around 2002 during the second Palestinian uprising. The Israeli government said it's meant to prevent suicide-bombers and other terroristic activities. Palestinian leaders believe it's a racial barrier because it isolates more than 25,000 Palestinians.

Traveling around Israel 🇮🇱 was yet another reminder that a wall works to keep citizens safe. All the more reason we should build the wall in America 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/C8urOPvfqT — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 7, 2019

"Traveling around Israel was yet another reminder that a wall works to keep citizens safe," Walker said in a Twitter post. "All the more reason we should build the wall in America!"

The former governor has been an outspoken proponent of President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall along the country's U.S.-Mexico border.

