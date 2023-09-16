Badgers Football generic image

Badgers Football Generic

MADISON, Wis. -- Georgia Southern came into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and practically begged Wisconsin to beat them, throwing five interceptions.

It wasn't the prettiest performance, but the Badgers did just that, winning 35-14 to move to 2-1 on the season. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell avoided what would have been his first back-to-back losses since 2017.