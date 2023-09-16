MADISON, Wis. -- Georgia Southern came into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and practically begged Wisconsin to beat them, throwing five interceptions.
It wasn't the prettiest performance, but the Badgers did just that, winning 35-14 to move to 2-1 on the season. Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell avoided what would have been his first back-to-back losses since 2017.
Even with the win, questions will still be asked about the Badgers' first half offense. Phil Longo's Air Raid squad started out flat for the third game in a row, but recovered with 28 points in the second half.
After both teams traded punts to start the game, Eagles quarterback Davis Brin was able find sophomore receiver Dalen Cobb for a 27-yard reception to move into Wisconsin territory for the first time. Brin completed his next pass for 14 yards to move the Eagles close to field goal range.
But third time was not the charm for the sixth year finance major. His next pass was intercepted by junior safety Hunter Wohler, his first pick of the year.
Brin found his targets on Georgia Southern's next drive, with a pass interference call and two completions bringing the Eagles back into field goal range. However, the Eagles got greedy and a fourth down sack by linebacker Darryl Peterson eliminated a chance to take the early lead.
The Badgers pounced on the missed opportunity, combining rushes by running back Chez Mellusi and short passes to move into the red zone. Wisconsin ended the first quarter standing at the Eagles' two-yard line.
Georgia Southern stopped Mellusi to begin the second quarter, but Mordecai was able to turn a bobbled snap into a rushing touchdown on the next play. That capped off an 11-play drive that went for 70 yards. Mordecai completed all six of his passes during the drive.
The Eagles hit right back. Brin found junior wide receiver Derwin Burgess Jr. for 68 yards on second down, then running back OJ Arnold found the endzone on a four-yard rush just two plays later to tie the game.
Both teams then traded punts, with Eagles redshirt sophomore Isaac Walker nearly grabbing an interception. Georgia Southern again moved into Badger territory after Brin found Burgess Jr. for 17 yards on third down. But Brin overthrew his man two plays later and sophomore cornerback Ricardo Hallman came up with an easy interception for the Badgers.
Unlike the first interception, Wisconsin was unable to capitalize on the opportunity and punted after going three-and-out. A kick-catch interference penalty allowed the Eagles to start the next drive in Badger territory.
The Eagles took advantage of the good field position and moved inside the Wisconsin 25-yard line in just five plays. But a sack by Wohler and an incomplete pass forced a third-and-long. Brin tried to pick up the first with his arm, but underthrew his man and instead found cornerback Jason Maitre for Wisconsin's third interception of the half.
But again, the Badgers were unable to capitalize. Mordecai had two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage and Wisconsin was forced to punt. Freshman Atticus Bertrams pinned the Eagles at their own 10-yard line with less than two minutes to play in the half.
Georgia Southern was able to escape the shadow of the goalposts and then some, moving into Wisconsin territory after Brin completed five passes and Arnold ran for 13 yards. The Badgers were finally able to force a fourth down on their own 30-yard line. Eagles kicker Michael Lantz had a chance to send his team to the locker room with the lead, but his 48-yard field goal attempt was nowhere close.
Mellusi and fellow running back Braelon Allen combined for just 33 yards in the first half, while Eagles backs Arnold and Jalen White combined for 45 yards.
Mordecai completed 10 of his 18 passes in the first half for 100 yards, adding 13 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Brin was 22 of 37 for 251 passing yards at the half, with three interceptions. He lost 13 yards over three sacks.
Wisconsin received the ball to start the third quarter and quickly were forced to a third and short. They appeared to pick up the fourth down conversion, but an illegal formation penalty wiped out the play and forced a punt.
Brin found Burgess Jr. on the second play of the ensuing drive for 41 yards to take the Eagles to the Wisconsin 25-yard line. On the next play, Brin appeared to connect with tight end Jjay Mcafee for a 25-yard touchdown but the Badgers ended the play with the ball in their hands. A challenge went the Eagles' way and gave them a 14-7 lead.
The Badgers started near midfield after a late hit penalty on the kick return and finally got Braelon Allen involved in the offense. He ran for six yards, then 32 yards to get the Badgers to the red zone. A screen pass to Will Pauling brought the Badgers inside the five-yard line, then Allen stretched into the endzone on the next play to tie the game.
Georgia Southern started the next drive with good field position after a kick out of bounds, but squandered it three plays later. A Badger tipped Brin's pass at the line and linebacker C.J. Goetz was there to grab Wisconsin's fourth interception of the game.
Wisconsin quickly capitalized. Mellusi ran for a total nine yards and Mordecai passed for 13 to move the ball into the redzone. Then Mordecai ran 18 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead.
The Eagles looked to threaten again after two great runs from Arnold and a facemask penalty moved them to the Wisconsin 35-yard line. But when Brin hurled a pass to the endzone, it was Wohler who came up with his second interception and Wisconsin's fifth of the day.
Mellusi and Allen helped the Badgers take advantage of the turnover with a combined 14 rushing yards. But it was tight end Tucker Ashcraft who got Wisconsin into firing range.
The freshman from Seattle grabbed a 19-yard reception then a 13-yard reception to get to the Georgia Southern two-yard line. From there it was easy for Allen to score a touchdown and extend the lead heading into the final frame.
Georgia Southern put together another strong drive to begin the fourth quarter. Brin found his receivers for short-to-medium gains, and even picked up a first down with a run of his own.
The Eagles got all the way down to the Wisconsin 11-yard line, but Brin fumbled a snap and linebacker Maema Njongmeta had no problem scooping up the ball for the Badgers' sixth turnover on the day.
On the ensuing drive, Mordecai completed a 45-yard pass to tight end Hayden Rucci, then an 11-yard pass to wide receiver C.J. Williams, then a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Skyler Bell to move the Badgers into the redzone.
From there, it was just a matter of Chez Mellusi doing what he does best. He took three carries, hurdling a man during one of them, and punched his way into the endzone to put the game on ice.
The Eagles put in backup quarterback JC French to try and rescue some points. He managed to get a first down, but was sacked by Peterson three plays later. Wisconsin got the ball back with about two minutes on the clock.
The backup brigade came in to run out the clock. Verona grad Jackson Acker rushed for 11 yards, then had a great 14-yard run wiped out by a holding call. Another five yard run from Acker brought the game to its end.
Wisconsin ended with 207 total rushing yards and 244 receiving yards. Mordecai ended with 236 passing yards, completing 19 of his 30 attempts. He also recorded 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Braelon Allen notched 94 rushing yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns while Mellusi recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
It was a banner day for Hunter Wohler, who led the Badgers in tackles with 10, recorded a sack, and grabbed two interceptions. Darryl Peterson led the team in sacks with two.
The Badgers now turn their attention to a rare Friday game. They take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. to open Big Ten conference play.
