MADISON, Wis. -- The Badger volleyball team is looking to get back to the mountaintop after falling short in the NCAA Tournament last season.
If they want to make it back to the National Championship heights they reached in 2021, they'll have to run the gauntlet before even beginning Big Ten play.
The Badgers released their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season on Monday, featuring matchups with some of the nation's toughest squads. The season begins on Aug. 19 when the Illinois-Chicago Flames visit the UW Field House.
Wisconsin will travel to Minneapolis from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26 to take on Baylor and TCU in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. The match against TCU will be a rematch of last year's second round NCAA Tournament contest, which the Badgers swept 3-0.
The Badgers will then play three-straight matches against SEC opponents. Wisconsin will play two matches against Arkansas in Fayetteville before returning to the UW Field House on Sept. 3 to play Tennessee. Both of those teams made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with Arkansas sweeping Utah State in the first round.
Wisconsin stays at home on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, taking on Arizona and Miami. Arizona is coming off of a rough 2022 season, but Miami is looking to build on last year after finishing fourth in the ACC and exiting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Sept. 13 see the Badgers make a special trip to Fiserv Forum to take on Marquette. The Golden Eagles are coming off a great season, winning the Big East and advancing all the way to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament before being knocked out by eventual National Champions Texas.
The Badgers wrap up non-conference play with a trip down south to play Florida on Sept. 17. The Gators won a share of the SEC Championship last year before falling to Pittsburgh in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
