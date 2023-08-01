MADISON, Wis. -- In just one month (and a day) the Badgers will kick off the 2023 season. Badgers head football coach Luke Fickell spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of the start of fall camp.
Wisconsin will begin camp away from Madison, instead practicing at UW-Platteville. Fickell said the change in scenery will give his team a chance to focus.
Thanks to a new rule from the NCAA this year, Fickell will be able to bring 120 players with him to Platteville instead of 110. He said that will give him and his staff more flexibility to set this season's roster.
There are many things Fickell and his fellow coaches will have to consider when setting the roster, including players' technique and attitude. Fickell said that, while both are important, the key is sound fundamentals.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said his goal is to overwhelm opponents and build off the past success of previous Badger defenses, which ranked near the top nationally last season.
"I hope there's an awful lot for an offense to prepare for when it comes to our defense," Tressel said.
The Ohio native emphasized the talent that the Badgers have around the defense, including safety Hunter Wohler, and said he wants his defense to have more freedom to make big plays.
"We want football players, not fitball players," he said.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Badgers are set to abandon their traditional grinding, run-heavy playstyle in favor of the fast-paced and high-flying Air Raid under new offensive coordinator Phil Longo.
Longo previously coached under National Championship winners K.C. Keeler and Mack Brown. Keeler won FCS National Championships at Delaware and Sam Houston, while Brown led Texas to an FBS National Championship in 2005.
Longo said Keeler's quick no-huddle strategy helped influence his style of play while Brown's leadership skills influenced how he plans for gameday. He also spoke about Brown's aggressiveness in the red zone.
While Longo's offense focuses on the pass, that doesn't mean top rushers like Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi will fall by the wayside. Quite the opposite.
"We had two 1,000-yard rushers [in 2020 at North Carolina]," Longo said. "[Allen and Mellusi] did their research and knew that before I spoke to them, so it didn't take much to get them to buy in."
Longo and UNC almost had two 1,000-yard rushers in 2021. Ty Chandler rushed for 1,092 yards, and quarterback Sam Howell would have had well over 1,000 rushing yards when not counting the times he was sacked.
Longo said Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai reminded him of Howell, who set school records at UNC and was drafted by the Washington Commanders last year.
Mordecai spoke at length about his familiarity with Longo's offensive scheme, as well as the late head coach Mike Leach, who pioneered the system. Leach was a friend and mentor to Longo.
"It's crazy, three of my offensive coordinators have a special connection to Leach," Mordecai said. "Longo, Lincoln Riley and Garrett Riley. so hearing different stories from all three of them has been awesome."
A lot of attention has fallen on Mordecai, who transferred to Wisconsin from SMU. That's something that he said comes with the job, but that leads to some good players being overlooked.
One of those players who felt snubbed was wide receiver Chimere Dike, who had 47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns last season.
"I do have a bit of a chip on my shoulder, Dike said. "I've been a pretty good player for a little while now, but at the end of the day none of that really matters. All that matters is we come out and perform the best we can."
Wisconsin's first game is set for Sept. 2 against Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium. It is the first meeting between the two teams since 2006, when Wisconsin won 35-3.
