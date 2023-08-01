Luke Fickell speaks at Badgers Media Day

Badgers head coach Luke Fickell speaks at the team's media day on Aug. 1, 2023.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- In just one month (and a day) the Badgers will kick off the 2023 season. Badgers head football coach Luke Fickell spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of the start of fall camp.

Wisconsin will begin camp away from Madison, instead practicing at UW-Platteville. Fickell said the change in scenery will give his team a chance to focus.