Madison
Digital Producer
SEATTLE -- Columbus High School grad Christian Oppor was drafted for a second time Monday.
The Chicago White Sox took Oppor 152nd overall in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Oppor was drafted in the 11th round last year by the Oakland A's but did not sign.
Columbus native gets drafted again!The A's took him in the 11th round last year. @WISCTV_News3 https://t.co/dXfWQ34O0D
A left-handed pitcher, Oppor spent last season with Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. He recorded three wins in 12 starts with the Commodores, striking out 76 batters.
