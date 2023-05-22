MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' search for a new head coach is down to three candidates, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Bucks are reportedly interested in Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Milwaukee is working to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was dismissed after the team's first round exit in this year's NBA Playoffs.
Nurse, who coached the Raptors to an NBA Championship in 2019, is also reportedly garnering interest from the Suns and 76ers. The 2020 Coach of the Year was let go after the Raptors were eliminated in this year's Play-In Tournament.
Griffin has been an assistant under Nurse since 2018. He began his coaching career in 2008 as an assistant to then-Bucks head coach Scott Skiles, and coached in Milwaukee for two seasons.
Atkinson spent the last season as an assistant for the Warriors under Steve Kerr. Before that, he was an assistant for the Clippers. From 2016 to 2020 he served as head coach for the Nets, where went 118-190, making just one playoff appearance.
