Milwaukee Bucks logo outside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' search for a new head coach is down to three candidates, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks are reportedly interested in Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Milwaukee is working to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was dismissed after the team's first round exit in this year's NBA Playoffs.