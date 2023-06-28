MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks officially unveiled a new staff of assistant coaches on Wednesday who will work with new head coach Adrian Griffin.
Terry Stotts, Joe Prunty, Patrick Mutombo, DJ Bakker and Nate Mitchell were hired, the team announced. Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer were retained and Sidney Dobner was promoted.
Dobner, who served as head video coordinator for the team last season, becomes the first female assistant coach in team history. She is entering her sixth season with the Bucks organization.
"We’ve assembled a coaching staff that’s complete with high character, competence, and creativity," Griffin said.
Griffin was officially hired by the Bucks earlier this month. He replaced Mike Budenholzer, who coached the team to an NBA Championship in 2021 but was dismissed in May after the team was eliminated in the first round of this year's playoffs.
A familiar face, Stotts was head head coach of the Bucks from 2005 to 2007. He also served as an assistant coach for the team from 1998 to 2002. He most recently coached the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2021, guiding the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2019, their first trip to that round in nearly two decades.
Stotts also served as assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks when the team won an NBA Championship in 2011.
Prunty also has history with the Bucks, serving as an assistant coach from 2014 to 2018. He also worked as an assistant for the Suns and has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks
Mutombo was an assistant coach with the Suns last season and before that spent two years as head coach of Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors' G-League affiliate. The team posted the best regular season record in both years of Mutombo's tenure. He was also a runner-up for G-League Coach of the Year in both seasons.
Mutombo was an assistant coach with the Raptors when the team won an NBA Championship in 2019.
Bakker joins the Bucks after five seasons with the Detroit Pistons organization. He spent the last two seasons as head coach of the team's G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. The made the playoffs in it's inaugural season in 2022.
Mitchell worked as an assistant in Toronto for the past two seasons, and before that was an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets. He has also served as an assistant coach in the G-League and is the current head coach of the Canadian U23 national team.
A four-time NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist and former Bucks player, Baker is entering his seventh season as an assistant coach in Milwaukee. He joined the coaching staff in January 2018 after starting the season as a TV analyst for Bucks games.
Oppenheimer is also entering his seventh season as a Bucks assistant coach. He spent three seasons on Milwaukee's bench from 2013 to 2016 before leaving to coach with Houston and Brooklyn. He returned prior to the 2020-21 championship season.
Jordan Walker, who spent the last three seasons n the Raptors video room, was also hired as head video coordinator.
