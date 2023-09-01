The moves are just the latest in a conference realignment period that has already proven to be more impactful than the reorganizing of the early 2010s, when Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC and a group of former Big East schools and others formed the American Athletic Conference.
One of the biggest impacts of this latest round of reshuffling is the apparent collapse of the Pac-12, one of college football's most historic conferences. The first blow came last year when UCLA and USC announced they would leave for the Big Ten. Oregon and Washington would follow them, announcing a move last month.
MADISON, Wis. -- Two more PAC-12 members are reportedly making the jump to the Big Ten.
Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah also elected this summer to leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big 12. With Cal and Stanford now leaving, the "Conference of Champions" is left with just two teams in Washington State and Oregon State.
Adding two California schools might sound weird for a conference naming itself after the Atlantic coast but it falls in line with the latest trend of coast-to-coast conferences, where games in multiple time zones mean a full day of watching football.
The Big Ten was the first conference to span from sea to shining sea, with Rutgers to the east and UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington to the west. The Big 12 is close with teams spanning from Central Florida to Utah and Arizona. Now the ACC has joined the party.
For SMU, joining the ACC means a long-awaited return to a top-tier conference. The Mustangs were a force to be reckoned with in the early 80's, claiming national titles in 1981 and 1982 as part of the Southwest Conference. However they were knocked to the bottom of the ladder in 1987 because of the NCAA's unprecedented "death penalty" for repeated rules violations.
When the Southwest Conference dissolved in the 90's, SMU was forced to play in less prestigious conferences like the WAC and C-USA. The Mustangs made a bowl game in 2009, their first since 1984, and joined the American Athletic Conference in 2013.
