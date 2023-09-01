Conference Realignment Football

The Pac-12 conference is presently set to have nine members in 2024, but recent developments could drastically change that.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The college football landscape saw another tectonic shift Friday morning as three new teams look set to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the presidents and chancellors of the ACC invited Cal, Stanford and SMU to join, bringing the total number of teams in the conference to 18.