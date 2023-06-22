Badgers to practice at UW-Platteville in August Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email When fall camp rolls around, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers will pack up and head south to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- When fall camp rolls around, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers will pack up and head south to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.From Aug. 1 through Aug. 8, Wisconsin will practice, hold meetings and eat on the Pioneers' campus.The #Badgers will head south to UW-Platteville for their first week of fall camp https://t.co/FoK3qbobNo— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 22, 2023Fickell described the opportunity as a tremendous way to come together as a group on and off the field. For 16 years, Pioneer Stadium served as the summer training camp for the Chicago Bears.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Luke Fickell Platteville University Of Wisconsin-platteville Pioneer Stadium Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Grocery stores donate to area food pantry amid heightened demand 3 displaced in Sun Prairie apartment fire Trial date set for former Madison police officer charged in altercation last year Final year for annual American Girl Benefit Sale Madison School & Community Recreation begins new Mobile Clay Program More News