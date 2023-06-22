When fall camp rolls around, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers will pack up and head south to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- When fall camp rolls around, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers will pack up and head south to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 8, Wisconsin will practice, hold meetings and eat on the Pioneers' campus.