MADISON, Wis. -- Expectations are already high for Luke Fickell's first season as Wisconsin head coach.
The Badgers were picked Tuesday by the Big Ten media to win the Big Ten West, the fourth year in a row they've been tapped to win the division.
Wisconsin is coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish 7-6 after then-head coach Paul Chryst was fired midseason. Chryst, a Wisconsin alumnus with deep coaching ties to the program, had led the Badgers since 2015.
Jim Leonhard was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach following Chryst's dismissal and led the Badgers to wins in four of their next seven games, extending a bowl appearance streak dating back to 2001.
Leonhard seemed primed to have the interim tag lifted and become Wisconsin's next head coach, however UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh made the unexpected move of hiring Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.
Now with full control over the reigns, Fickell will work to live up to the high expectations being put on him. The Ohio State alumnus has registered nine or more wins every year since 2018 and is just two years removed from an undefeated regular season and a College Football Playoff berth.
The Badgers are set to feature a mix of new and familiar faces. Running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are set to return along with wide receiver Chimere Dike. However, quarterback Tanner Mordecai is expected to take over under center.
Mordecai takes over for Graham Mertz, who transferred to Florida at the end of last season. Mordecai, who transferred from SMU to UW in December 2022, is coming off a season that saw him throw for 33 touchdowns and over 3,500 total yards over 12 starts with the Mustangs.
On the defensive side, familiar faces including safety Kamo'i Latu and linebacker Maema Njongmeta will look to improve on a defense that allowed just over 20 points per game last season.
News 3 Now Sports will be in Indianapolis on Thursday as Fickell, Allen, Mordecai and Njongmeta appear at Big Ten Football Media Days. The Badgers are set to kick off the season on Sept. 2 when they host Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium.
