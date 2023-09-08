No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball's undefeated start continued Friday with a sweep of Miami 25-11, 25-23, 25-15. It was the Badgers' second sweep in as many nights.

Temi Thomas-Ailara led all players with 12 kills. She also posted five digs and three blocks. Sarah Franklin added nine kills while Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek each had seven.