MADISON, Wis. -- No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball's undefeated start continued Friday with a sweep of Miami 25-11, 25-23, 25-15. It was the Badgers' second sweep in as many nights.
Temi Thomas-Ailara led all players with 12 kills. She also posted five digs and three blocks. Sarah Franklin added nine kills while Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek each had seven.
Balls hit Julia Orzol's way had a hard time finding the ground. The junior outside hitter from Poland registered a team-best 10 digs and also notched an assist.
The Wisconsin attack ran through MJ Hammill and Izzy Ashburn, who combined for 35 assists. Both of them also recorded six digs apiece. The pair also combined for three service aces.
The Badgers won the battle at the net, recording eight blocks to Miami's four. Much of that success can be attributed to Carter Booth who recorded seven blocks to go along with her three kills. Wisconsin only committed one blocking error.
Miami did little to no favors for themselves when it came to attacking. The Hurricanes committed nearly a set's worth of errors with 23 and ended with a .076 hit percentage. Two Miami players ended the night with negative hitting percentages.
The first and third games were each highlighted by lengthy scoring runs by the Badgers. Wisconsin had a 13-2 run in the first game and a 6-0 run in the third. The Badgers ended the match with four unanswered points.
The win moves Wisconsin's record to 7-0 and gives them momentum heading into one of the biggest matches of the season thus far. The Badgers will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday to take on No. 24 Marquette at Fiserv Forum.
The Golden Eagles have had a rough start to the season, losing three-straight to Purdue, Kansas and Pittsburgh. However, the team lost only four games last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
