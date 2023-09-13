The Badgers rolled with the punches, then threw some jabs of their own to record a four set knockout against Marquette (28-26, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18), on a record-breaking night both on and off the court.

MILWAUKEE -- The Badgers rolled with the punches, then threw some jabs of their own to record a four set knockout against Marquette (28-26, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18), on a record-breaking night both on and off the court.

A total of 17,037 fans packed into Fiserv Forum Wednesday, setting an NCAA indoor regular season attendance record.