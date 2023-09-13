MILWAUKEE -- The Badgers rolled with the punches, then threw some jabs of their own to record a four set knockout against Marquette (28-26, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18), on a record-breaking night both on and off the court.
A total of 17,037 fans packed into Fiserv Forum Wednesday, setting an NCAA indoor regular season attendance record.
The Badgers weathered a tough first set, at one point trailing 21-17. Wisconsin was able to rally, but needed four set points to finally put the Golden Eagles away.
The opening woes were largely caused by six service errors committed by Wisconsin. Marquette only erred once.
The errors continued in the second set with the Badgers failing to dig out multiple serves and surrendering 5 aces. That allowed Marquette to build another large lead, at one point going ahead 15-5.
The Badgers mounted a fierce comeback, pulling within two points, but a late ace helped seal the set for Marquette.
Wisconsin came out swinging in the third set, looking to regain their lead. Ashburn started the set with an ace to put the Badgers on the front foot. It was her 167th career ace, a Wisconsin record.
OUR ACE QUEEN! 🥰 @izzyashburn2 breaks the record for career aces! pic.twitter.com/TEIIBYBrF5— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 14, 2023
However, Marquette would not go away and a string of Badger errors allowed the Golden Eagles to take a 10-9 lead. A pair of blocks from Devyn Robinson and Carter Booth gave Wisconsin the lead back, but they could not seem to hold it.
Both teams traded points, neither able to lead by more than two until another run of Badger errors and a Marquette block gave the Golden Eagles a 20-17 lead.
But the Badgers would not quit. Wisconsin survived three set points to tie things back up before grabbing the lead and, one point later, the set.
The Badgers looked to have a slight edge at the beginning of the fourth set, but once again service errors helped keep things close. Wisconsin kept absorbing blows, then exploded for a 6-2 scoring run to take the set to 21-14.
Strong play at the net gave Wisconsin control, and helped them inch closer and closer to a match point. Sarah Franklin halted a 5-2 Marquette scoring run with a kill, then Julia Orzol delivered the final punch with an ace.
Orzol's match-winning ace played in stark contrast to the 18 service errors Wisconsin committed throughout the night. The Badgers did register five aces on the night, but Marquette tallied eight with only two service errors.
Orzol registered three of the Badgers' aces and also had an assist. She recorded a team-leading 23 digs.
It was at the net where Wisconsin landed their best punches. Wisconsin recorded 12 blocks to Marquette's six. Robinson and Caroline Crawford each posted five block assists while Carter Booth tallied six.
The Badgers were also much more efficient in attack, registering a .244 hitting percentage compared to Marquette's .092. Both Anna Smrek and Sarah Franklin had 15 kills and Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10. It was a huge night for Franklin, who recorded her 1,000th career kill.
SARAH FRAN1KLIN!!!.@sarahfrankk13 recorded her 1,000th career kill, congratulations FRANK!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0QgvVKXaR8— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) September 14, 2023
While Wisconsin fans can smile on the drive home down I-94, the team will need to clean up the errors before their next game. The Badgers are on the road Sunday for their biggest non-conference test of the season against No. 3 Florida.
The Gators, like the Badgers, are a perfect 8-0 and are carrying tons of momentum after defeating in-state rivals Florida State in five sets.
