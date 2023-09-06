MADISON, Wis. -- A former UW-Milwaukee women's basketball assistant coach is making the jump to the flagship program ahead of the new season.
Jaime Gluesing joined the Badgers as an assistant coach, UW Athletics announced Wednesday. She most recently served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at High Point University in North Carolina.
Gluesing and HPU won a Big South regular-season championship in the 2020-21 season and went on to win the program's first Big South Tournament. The win gave HPU their first-ever berth in the NCAA Tournament. They would go on to lose in the first round to Connecticut.
Before coaching at HPU, Gluesing was on staff at UW-Milwaukee from 2016 to 2019. She worked her way from graduate assistant to being an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
During her time at UWM, Gluesing and the Panthers earned an at-large bit to the WNIT and tied a program record in the 2016-17 season with 22 wins. She also earned her masters in Administrative Leadership from UWM in 2018.
Gluesing played for Florida Gulf Coast from 2012 to 2016, starting in 62 games. She and the Eagles made two NCAA Tournaments during her time with FGCU, and made it to the WNIT Championship Game in 2016.
The Badgers are just over a month away from starting their season. Things kick off on Oct. 29 with an exhibition against UW-Whitewater before beginning in earnest against UW-Milwaukee on Nov. 7.
