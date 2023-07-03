MADISON, Wis. -- Badgers head softball coach Yvette Healy added some experience to her staff on Monday.
New Zealand native Mike Roberts was named associate head coach and pitching coach, the Badgers announced. Roberts most recently held the same roles at the University of Virginia.
"Mike has recruited and developed All-American, conference Player of the Year pitchers at every stop in his career," Healy said. "We're excited for Coach Roberts to help Wisconsin softball take the next step to the Sweet 16 and World Series."
Roberts' hire is a homecoming of sorts. He began his college coaching career as a pitching coach with UW-Green Bay from 2009 to 2012. In 2014 he became pitching coach at Oregon, helping the Ducks reach the Women's College World Series semifinals that year.
From 2015 to 2017, Roberts served as Washington's pitching coach where he reached another Women's College World Series semifinals. He was head coach for Buffalo in 2018 before taking a job as associate head coach with Louisiana in 2019.
Roberts won back-to-back conference championships with the Ragin' Cajuns and advanced to to NCAA regional finals. He joined the Virginia softball program in 2021.
Throughout his career, he has coached four All-American players. He has also served on the coaching staff of the U.S. and New Zealand national teams.
Roberts' son Mitch is currently the head softball coach at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
