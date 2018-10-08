Alligator found in Lake Michigan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 4-foot-long alligator was found in Lake Michigan, according to a Facebook post from Waukegan officials.
"It's not every day someone reports an alligator in Lake Michigan and the report is true," a Facebook post from the city said.
The person who reported the alligator sighting also sent a video of the reptile. City officials responded to the sighting for a safe and successful rescue, according to the post.
The alligator was transported to a wildlife center in Lake Forest, Illinois.
